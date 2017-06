19:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Military Intelligence head: Terrorism is here to stay Read more 'Hezbollah is setting up a military industry on Lebanese soil with Iranian knowledge,' says MI chief. 'ISIS terrorism will not disappear.' ► ◄ Last Briefs