19:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Iraqi prime minister: Liberation of Mosul imminent The Iraqi premier, Haider Al-Abadi, announced that the complete liberation of the city of Mosul will be completed in the next few days.

