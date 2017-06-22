Ben Gvir: Police abusing the hilltop youth

The Jerusalem District Court has rejected the police appeal and ruled that one of the more prominent hilltop youth will not stay under house arrest.

Ten days ago the youth was arrested in a police raid and charged with violating a directive preventing him from meeting with other youth.

The youth was arrested for two days but an appeal by attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir was accepted and the youth was released to house arrest.

Police challenged the ruling and tried to bring charges against the youth but the court rejected their attempts and stated that no further restrictions should be placed on the youth besides distancing him from other youth of his type.