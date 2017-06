18:58 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Name of advertising agency harassment suspect published Matityahu Ben David, a 30-year-old owner of an advertising agency, is the suspect accused of performing sexual offences on his haredi workers. Four workers so far have come forward to complain about Ben David and police hope that more will approach them after his name is published. ► ◄ Last Briefs