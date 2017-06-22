18:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Barak calls for National Responsibility camp Ehud Barak called at the Hertzliya conference for the establishment of a "National Responsibility camp", a large center-left camp which will be able to overthrow Prime Minister Netanyahu and renew peace negotiations with the Palestinians. ► ◄ Last Briefs