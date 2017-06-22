Barak: Netanyahu endangering state to keep his seat

Former prime minister Ehud Barak criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government, declaring that "the greatest existential threat to Israel today is the agenda of one state and the slippery slope which the Netanyahu government is descending." He charged Netanyahu with "endangering the state to keep his seat."

Barak also attacked MK Betzalel Smotrich(Jewish Home) stating that "behind Bibi's shoulders, "the sack" is the "awl", Smotrich. The three options he presents Palestinians with are: "Expulsion, second-class residency or fight and the IDF will know what to do. Woe to a nation whose elected officials create such ideologies." Barak also mentioned that in response to the question "will the IDF shoot women and children?", Smotrich answered "In war as in war."