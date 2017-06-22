18:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 50-year-old worker injured in Daburiyya A 50-year-old worker fell during the course of his work in the village of Daburiyya near Mt. Tabor and was seriously injured. MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and flew him by helicopter to the Rambam medical center.

