Haredim meet Netanyahu: Shabbat railroad work cancelled

Haredi ministers Aryeh Deri(Shas) and Yaakov Litzman(UTJ) met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Transport Minister Yisrael Katz and discussed issues of transport on Shabbat.

The parties agreed that the status quo would be maintained and that government ministries would act to prevent the broadening of Shabbat desecrations.

Public works which were designated to take place on the railroads this Shabbat were cancelled and Transport Minister Katz directed the members of his ministry not to perform Shabbat work unnecessarily.

The haredi parties set up a team to monitor the activity of ministries regarding public work on Shabbat.



