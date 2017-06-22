Intelligence chief:ISIS will be contained,not disappear

The chief of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate, Hertzi Halevi, said at the Herzliya conference that Hezbollah is establishing a military industry on Lebanese soil using Iranian expertise. He added that "Iran is working to establish an infrastructure of precise weapons in Lebanon and Yemen. We cannot stay indifferent to this."

Halevi referred to ISIS and said that "the threat of ISIS will be contained but will not disappear. Instead of an Islamic Caliphate we will see a virtual caliphate. Terror is flourishing and is here to stay."



