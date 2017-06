17:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Intelligence chief:Iranian missile launch a 'poor show' General Hertzi Halevi, director of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate, spoke Thursday at the Herzliya conference about the launching of Iranian missiles into Syria. Halevi said "its unclear why they had to do this. If it was a show, then it wasn't a successful show." However Halevi added that this is a "worrying development." .

► ◄ Last Briefs