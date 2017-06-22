A 50-year-old man was killed and four others lightly to moderately injured in a road accident between Kafr Manda and Kibbutz Hanaton in the Lower Galilee. MDA teams are present at the scene and are providing medical treatment.
News BriefsSivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17
50-year-old killed in Lower Galilee road accident
