17:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 50-year-old killed in Lower Galilee road accident A 50-year-old man was killed and four others lightly to moderately injured in a road accident between Kafr Manda and Kibbutz Hanaton in the Lower Galilee. MDA teams are present at the scene and are providing medical treatment.

