Woman asked to move seat on El Al wins 6500 NIS damages

An 83-year-old woman has won a lawsuit against Israel's national airline after being asked to move seats on a transatlantic flight because an ultra-Orthodox man did not want to sit next to her.

The Jerusalem court on Wednesday ordered El-Al to pay Holocaust survivor Renee Rabinowitz 6,500 shekels ($1,860, 1,626 euros), said a transcript of the ruling.

Rabinowitz was travelling from Newark to Tel Aviv when a steward asked her to move to avoid discomfort to an ultra-Orthodox man assigned to the next seat, the Israel Religious Action Centre (IRAC) said.

IRAC, which represented Rabinowitz in court, said she had complied with the request but she felt humiliated and later decided to sue the airline.