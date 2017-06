17:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Marzel: Cut off relations with this swindler Jewish Strength leader Baruch Marzel visited the protest tent organized by Beit El leaders opposite the prime minister's office and called on them to "cut off relations with this swindler[Netanyahu]" as there is no value to his promises and "one doesn't take a cheque from someone whose last ten cheques bounced." ► ◄ Last Briefs