Four residents of Holon and Bat Yam were arrested by police on suspicion of burgling apartments in various cities around the country. The four were transferred to interrogation and will be remanded in court Friday.
17:26
Reported
News BriefsSivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17
4 Holon, Bat Yam residents arrested on burglary charges
