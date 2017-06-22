Israel concerned UNESCO may appoint Iranian leader



The UNESCO organization which is infamous for its anti-Israel resolutions such as the one denying the connection between Jews and Temple Mount may elect an Iranian as its next secretary-general during elections in October. Such a development could lead to more anti-Israel resolutions.

The Iranians wish to block the "Education 2030" program of UNESCO which contains values of female equality, sexual education and tolerance to homosexuals, values antithetical to Iranian views.

Israel and the US are trying to encourage other Asian countries to present candidacy for the role, since the next secretary-general must be from Asian background.