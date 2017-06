More than 600 members of World Likud from Israel and abroad participated in a ceremony saluting the communities of Judea and Samaria on the occasion of 50 years since the Six Day War.

Participants visited various sites and the main event took place at ancient Shilo.

The head of World Likud, Yaakov Haguel, declared the allegiance of World Likud to Judea and Samaria and said "we stand here and say loudly- we will not move from our place."