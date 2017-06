17:01 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Forner GSS head: No peace agreement expected soon Former GSS head Yoram Cohen spoke at the Herzliya conference and claimed that Israel has an interest in reaching a peace agreement but that such an agreement is not expected in the coming years due to the "vast gaps between the sides, particularly on core issues, and lack of willingness for significant compromises on the Palestinian side, as well as lack of trust between the leaders of both sides and the fact that the PA cannot provide a proper answer for existing and developing terror threats." ► ◄ Last Briefs