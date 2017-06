Yisrael Beitenu coalition leader Robert Ilatov welcomed the raise of disability pensions to 4000 NIS, stating that all parties in the Knesset seek a long-term solution to the plight of the disabled.

Ilatov added that "the coalition is dealing with the disability pensions in a responsible and balanced manner and we hope that draft will be completed soon and in the near future the disabled will see a significant rise in their pensions and will be able to live with dignity."