Caught redhanded stealing clothes in Maale Adumim mall

Police in Maale Adumim received a report about a man and woman wandering around the Maale Adumim mall in a suspicious manner. Police arriving on the scene began to track the couple and discovered that the two were piling full bags of clothes into their car.

The policemen arrested the couple, East Jerusalem residents in their 30s, after they located in the bags in their car allegedly stolen clothes worth thousands of shekels. The two confessed the charges on investigation. The investigation is continuing.



