The IDF archives have released the protocols from the war cabinet meetings prior to the Six Day War.

The protocols reveal that Chief Of Staff Yitzhak Rabin said "I want every soldier to the last one to know that we are preparing for war and not exercises or drills. The army must know that it is preparing for war and this is what the mobilization is about.

"We didn't choose this war, but we are prepared for it. It's time we stopped deluding ourselves that someone will come to our aid. We have nobody to rely on but ourselves."