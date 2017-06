16:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Earthquake ,6.8 on Richter scale, strikes Guatemala An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale was felt near the beaches of Guatemala. No reports were received of damage or injuries.

