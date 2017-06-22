Disability pensions to rise, be linked to minimum wages

In a press conference at Sokolov House in Tel Aviv, Knesset members from all parties from right to left joined together to announce the unanimous agreement to raise the disability pensions and link them to minimum wages.

Coalition leader David Bitan revealed the draft which had been agreed upon by Knesset members, of an initial raising of the pensions to 4000 NIS. Later the pensions will be linked to the minimum wage, at present a little less than 5000 NIS.

Meretz MK Ilan Gilon, himself a disabled person, is the initiator of the law to link pensions to minimum wages. The law was not supported originally by the government but still passed its initial reading by a majority of 42 to 39.