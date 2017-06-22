Gidon Saar: The commitment to Beit El must be kept

Former Education Minister Gidon Saar visited the Beit El protest tent situated opposite the prime minister's office Thursday.

Saar said that "a commitment was made, the commitment was clear- to build 300 housing units in Beit El. Commitments must be fulfilled by the government.

Saar added that the commitment was reiterated two years ago and that a community which has not had construction for so many years requires it for its natural growth as well as to fulfill the needs of the government. He concluded "I hope the commitment will be implemented quickly."