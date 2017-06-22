15:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Russian FM: ISIS leader 'almost certainly' eliminated The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said that we can see with a high level of certainty that the leader of the ISIS terrorist regime, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, has been eliminated by coalition forces.

