Herzog: PM can't make peace with PA

Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog said, Thursday, that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "is not capable of reaching peace with the Palestinians." Addressing the Herzliya Conference, the Zionist Union chairman said, "He can speak, procrastinate and bluff. One day, the White House will have had enough. Netanyahu cannot give Trump what Trump needs to get the Palestinians to negotiate - because Netanyahu is not really ready to go for the establishment of a Palestinian state, he is mocking from here and there, and both Tzipi Livni and I said that if he intended to embark on a real move we would go with him, but in the end he prefers his personal survival over a historic change - he is afraid to leave Balfour Street. So every time Bennett raises his head, Netanyahu copies him."

Herzog also said, "I am convinced that there is a majority of people who support a separation from the Palestinians, but Netanyahu has convinced part of the Likud constituency that he will bring peace and security, and said that Tzipi Livni and I would bring ISIS to Jerusalem - and today there are ISIS forces in Jerusalem on Netanyahu's watch. The only chance for change is strengthening the center camp. I am leading a dramatic move, which is the only real chance of this camp and I believe that I will be future leader, and the next prime minister.