The Southern District Prosecutors Office has submitted indictments to a Be'er Sheva' Court, charging 21-year-old Eliyahu Baron of Jerusalem with manslaughter, driving while under the influence, abandonment after injury and a number of other charges in connection with the hit-and-run death of 50-year-old Russian hotel worker Vladimir Constantinov in Eilat.

Swiss tourist Theresa Zeliger, a passenger in the car, was charged with not reporting the incident.