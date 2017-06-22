Haredi factions: We will promote the Sabbath law

The haredi-religious parties have decided to submit a bill which aims to extend the status quo in the matter of Sabbath observance in the public sphere to Tel Aviv. The bill seeks to annul a recent Supreme Court ruling in favor of a Tel Aviv law that allows a numbr of businesses to be open on the Sabbath, in violation of Jewish law.

The haredi parties said that they seek to submit the bill because of the attorney general's "dragging his feet" on asking the court for a new hearing on the ruling. For the time being, the proposal is opposed by both Likud ministers and Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman, who has already announced that he will oppose the bill, but the haredi factions believe the coalition will be in line with the proposal and the coalition agreement.