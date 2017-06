12:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Southbound Highway 6 blocked at Soreq Interchange Southbound traffic on Highway 6 has been blocked at the Soreq interchange, due to a truck that went up in flames. Police are directing traffic to Route 3. ► ◄ Last Briefs