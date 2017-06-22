Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth has left King Edward VII hospital after a two night stay.
The Duke of Edinburgh had been admitted as a precautionary measure after becoming ill with an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.
|
12:20
Reported
Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17
Prince Philip released from hospital
