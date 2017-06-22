Lapid: Netanyahu has no plan - we do

Chairman Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid Party attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Thursday at the Herzliya Conference, saying, "The prime minister has no plan and he won't have a plan." As if addressing Netanyahu, he said, "What you haven't done in four terms you're not going to do."

Lapid said "We have a plan, but the first condition for the plan is that we stop attacking each other, if we want something good to happen, we must learn to work together, united, one people, one Israel, that's what we're offering."

Lapid also attacked the continuing investigations by the prime minister. "The prime minister is conducting a criminal investigation that goes on without any end. The law enforcement authorities act as though they have all the time in the world. They don't. The state is under a cloud. Announce that he didn't do anything. Announce that there's an indictment, but finish it, one way or another!"