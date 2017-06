An eyewitness has told Arutz Sheva that an Arab truck driver deliberately began to drive in reverse at top speed for about 20 meters, running into Egged bus number 167 that had just turned onto the road from Efrat.

The bus driver hit the brakes in time so it did not cause a massive accident. A young woman suffered shock but there were no physical injuries to passengers. The truck driver was injured. Security forces are on the scene and are interrogating him.