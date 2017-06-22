Launch of the Knesset Israel Victory Caucus July 9th

The Middle East Forum has scheduled a program in English to mark the launch of the Knesset Israel Victory Caucus on July 9 at 8:00 pm at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem. Participants will include Member of Knesset Oded Forer, co-chairman of the caucus, as well as former MK Einat Wilf; Colonel Richard Kemp CBE, former commander of British Forces in Afghanistan; Daniel Pipes, president of the Middle East Forum and Middle East Forum director Gregg Roman. Facebook. The event will be live streamed on Facebook.

Like the Congressional Israel Victory Caucus, which the Forum helped launch in Washington, D.C. on April 27, KIVC advocates a new approach to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This strategy is centered on Israel’s defeat of enemies who seek its destruction and ending the emphasis on Israel making "painful concessions," instead placing the onus on Palestinians to recognize Israel as the Jewish state. The caucus has the complementary mission of working out the strategy and tactics for Israel to achieve victory.