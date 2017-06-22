New Jewish center in Siberia

A new Jewish center was recently dedicated in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. The building, which hosts classrooms, a rich Jewish library, banquet hall, exhibits and more will concentrate on the city’s Jewish youth, with a rich variety of programs geared to various age groups from preschool to adolescents.

Chabad emissary, Rabbi Binyamin HaKohen Wagner, has been active in the city for many years. He was instrumental in renewing the old shul that had been closed down by the Communist regime, as well as opening a new charity center and educational center.