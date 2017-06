10:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Worker electrocuted at a construction site in Herzliya A 55-year-old worker has been electrocuted at a construction site on Haogen Street in Herzliya. The Magen David Adom emergency service evacuated him in serious and unstable situation to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs