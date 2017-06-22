Court: police to uncensored material to Yedioth Books

The Petah Tikva Magistrates Court has given the police until June 29 to return to Yediot Ahronot's book department all the material taken in a recent raid on the offices of the publishing house, according to Yediot Ahronot.

The order excludes two chapters in former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert's memoirs which refer to a security operation and did not pass military censorship. The raid followed news that sensitive documents were found after an attorney's visit to Olmert, who is prison for a corruption conviction from his tenure as mayor Jerusalem.