Erdan: Historic opportunity for anti-terror coalition

Minister Gilad Erdan said, Thursday, "Today there is an historic opportunity to form a new coalition against terror, which will include Israel, the United States, Europe, the moderate Arab states, Asian countries such as India and other countries."

Addressing the Herzliya Conference, Erdan said, "I have worked with my colleagues from around the world to build such a coalition. I have met with [US] Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. We agreed to promote the establishment of a coalition and cooperation to deal with the threat of drones."