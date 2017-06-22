Indictment against teacher for sex offenses on minors

The State Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment in the Tel Aviv District Court against 48-year-old Shaul Shamai from Rishon Letzion for multiple offenses of indecent assault on a minor in circumstances of rape, multiple offenses of publicly indecent assault and interfering with an investigation. The defendant is accused of victimizing four girls he taught at a Tel Aviv school and another student whom he taught at her home in Rishon Letzion.

In addition, an indictment was filed against Shamai in the city's Magistrates Court for violating a ban on being employed by an institution following a conviction for a sexual offense.