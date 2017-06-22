Administrative exile released unconditionally

The Jerusalem District Court has ordered the unconditional release of a 16-year-old administrative exile from Judea and Samaria who was recently arrested on suspicion of violating a legal order after he demonstrated in front of the home of Central District commander Roni Numa of the Israel Defense Forces who had signed the order.

In his decision, Jerusalem District Court Vice-President Justice Moshe Drori criticized the conduct of the police in an unprecedented manner, stating his agreement with a lower court that the boy had not committed any offense. Drori also took the police to task for interrogating the detainee late at night, contrary to the law and handcuffed him for hours to an adult suspect. He also criticized the administrative exile saying it did not reflect that the boy was a minor.