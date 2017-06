Administrative detainee Elia Nativ of the Samarian Jewish community of Yitzhar is scheduled to be brought to the Central District Court this morning.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir notes that according to the Emergency Defense Regulations, the president of the court is supposed to ratify the administrative order, but the hearing is taking place because the material establishing the order has been hidden from the detainee and his attorney, so the detainee cannot defend himself.