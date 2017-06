08:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Watch: Haredi soldiers attacked at synagogue Read more Three haredi-religious soldiers were extricated by police after being attacked by dozens of extremists at a synagogue in Jerusallem's Beit Yisrael neighborhood. ► ◄ Last Briefs