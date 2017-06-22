The United States Department of State has identified two bodies affiliated with Hezbollah as part of the list of terrorist organizations.
The bodies serve as Hezbollah's foreign-relations department and its foreign-security department.
Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17
2 Hezbollah bodies added to State Dept. terror list
