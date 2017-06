06:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Trump congratulates Saudi Arabia’s new Crown Prince U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Saudi Arabia’s new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to a White House readout of the call, the two “committed to close cooperation” between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia “to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity across the Middle East and beyond.” ► ◄ Last Briefs