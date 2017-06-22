Blair: Circumstances are ready for peace

Former British Prime Minister and Quartet Middle East Envoy Tony Blair on Wednesday said that the circumstances are ripe for a Middle East peace process, calling all sides to seize the opportunity.

“There exists today a new path to peace. It is based not only on conventional Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, but on the potential for a new relationship between the Arab nations and Israel. It is an opportunity of unprecedented promise. We must grasp it with both hands,” Blair told the 2017 Herzliya Conference.