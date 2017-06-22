Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi responded on Wednesday night to the Islamic State (ISIS) group blowing up the Great al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul.
Abadi said the act amounts to "an official announcement of their defeat."
News BriefsSivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17
Iraqi PM: Blowing up of Mosul mosque a sign of ISIS' defeat
