News BriefsSivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17
Motorcyclist injured in accident in Kiryat Bialik
A 17-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle at the Kiryon junction in Kiryat Bialik.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
