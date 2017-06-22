01:44
  Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17

Motorcyclist injured in accident in Kiryat Bialik

A 17-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle at the Kiryon junction in Kiryat Bialik.

He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

