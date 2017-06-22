Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, Iraqi military officials said.
In 2014, the jihadist group's leader chose the mosque to announce the formation of ISIS' so-called "caliphate".
|
01:13
Reported
News BriefsSivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17
ISIS blows up Mosul mosque
Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, Iraqi military officials said.
In 2014, the jihadist group's leader chose the mosque to announce the formation of ISIS' so-called "caliphate".
Last Briefs