  Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17

ISIS blows up Mosul mosque

Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, Iraqi military officials said.

In 2014, the jihadist group's leader chose the mosque to announce the formation of ISIS' so-called "caliphate".

