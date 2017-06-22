01:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 Sivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17 ISIS blows up Mosul mosque Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, Iraqi military officials said. In 2014, the jihadist group's leader chose the mosque to announce the formation of ISIS' so-called "caliphate". Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs