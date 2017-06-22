A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday evening in an accident on Highway 5 between the Trans-Samaria Highway and Ariel.
Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead.
00:46
Reported
News BriefsSivan 28, 5777 , 22/06/17
Motorcyclist killed in accident near Ariel
