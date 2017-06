19:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5777 , 21/06/17 Sivan 27, 5777 , 21/06/17 Livni: Everyone knows there will be two states in the end Read more MK Tzipi Livni(Zionist Union) spoke at the Herzliya conference about what is needed to achieve a peace agreement and who could achieve this. ► ◄ Last Briefs