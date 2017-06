15:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5777 , 21/06/17 Sivan 27, 5777 , 21/06/17 Watch: BDS activists storm lecture by MK in Berlin Read more Yesh Atid MK called 'child murderer' during lecture at Berlin university where Jewish books were burned in 1933. ► ◄ Last Briefs