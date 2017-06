12:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5777 , 21/06/17 Sivan 27, 5777 , 21/06/17 Russian Media: NATO F-16s attempted to approach Russian Defense Minister's plane over Baltic Russian Media reports that NATO F-16s attempted to approach Russian Defense Minister Mindef Shoigu's plane over Baltic Sea and were prevented by a Russian Air Force Su-27. ► ◄ Last Briefs